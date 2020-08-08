The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated results of 5,647 head of feeder cattle selling the week ending on July 30, compared to 6,300 head the previous reporting period and 5,501 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,444 head of feeder cattle, 819 head of slaughter cattle and 384 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 5,410 head of feeder cattle, 651 head of slaughter cattle and 239 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 4,630 head of feeder cattle, 662 head of slaughter cattle and 209 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling steady to $2 higher, with instances of $3 to $6 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers were unevenly steady. The slaughter cows were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 7% stock cows, 65% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 21% were cow-calf pairs, 1% were heifer pairs and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 30%.
