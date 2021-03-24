The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 10,192 head of cattle selling the week ending on March 13, compared to 12,475 head selling the previous reporting period and 6,166 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous weekly close, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $2 to $6 lower with instances of $10 lower on steers weighing over 550 pounds. The feeder and stocker heifers were unevenly steady with instances selling $2 to $3 higher on more attractive heifers. The slaughter cows were unevenly steady. The slaughter bulls were steady to $3 lower. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 45% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 16% stock cows, 56% were bred cows, 4% were bred heifers, 20% were cow-calf pairs, 0% were heifer pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.