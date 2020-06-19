The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary for the week ending on June 11, reported receipts of 7,524 head of cattle selling, compared to 7,806 head the previous reporting period and 6,675 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 6,343 head of feeder cattle, 817 head of slaughter cattle and 364 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,651 head of feeder cattle, 789 head of slaughter cattle and 366 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,507 head of feeder cattle, 896 head of slaughter cattle and 272 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous wee, the feeder and stocker cattle were mostly selling $2 to $$ lower. The auctions throughout the state continue to see more fleshy, new crop calves. The slaughter cows were unevenly steady. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 44% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 23% stock cows, 46% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 18% were cow-calf pairs and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
