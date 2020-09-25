The Arkansas weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 8,392 head of cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 17, compared to 3,808 head the previous week and 5,725 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 7,115 head of feeder cattle, 857 head of slaughter cattle and 420 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 3,020 head of feeder cattle, 603 had of slaughter cattle and 185 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 4,621 head of feeder cattle, 805 head of slaughter cattle and 299 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the feeder and stocker steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and the offerings over 550 pounds were mostly steady. The feeder and stocker heifers were unevenly steady. The slaughter cows were steady to weak. The slaughter bulls were unevenly steady. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 41% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 13% stock cows, 53% were bred cows, 15% were bred heifers, 18% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
