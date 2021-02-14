The Arkansas weekly livestock auction indicated receipts of 5,002 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 6, compared to 3,156 head the previous reporting period and 4,391 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,304 head of feeder cattle, 473 head of slaughter cattle and 225 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 2,618 head of feeder cattle, 384 head of slaughter cattle and 154 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,820 head of feeder cattle, 270 head of slaughter cattle and 301 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 0% were dairy steers and 45% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 18% stock cows, 57% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 20% were cow-calf pairs and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
