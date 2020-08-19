The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,688 head of cattle selling the week ending on Aug. 13, compared to 7,585 head the previous reporting period and 4,203 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 6,317 head of feeder cattle, 1,015 head of slaughter cattle and 356 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,506 head of feeder cattle, 784 head of slaughter cattle and 295 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 3,228 head of feeder cattle, 676 head of slaughter cattle and 299 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $9 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 lower, except 600-pound weights were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $7 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 to $6 lower. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 43% were heifers and 23% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 12% stock cows, 51% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 33% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
