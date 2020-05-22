The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,561 head of cattle selling the week ending May 14, compared to 5,947 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 2,682 head of feeder cattle, 623 head of slaughter cattle and 256 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 4,940 head of feeder cattle, 761 head of slaughter cattle and 246 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mixed throughout the week but mostly sold steady to $4 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $2 higher. The feeder and stocker cattle trend was comprised from limited comparable sales. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 43% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 23% stock cows, 65% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 10% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
