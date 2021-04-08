Arkansas Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 6,434 head selling a week ago, 4,492 head trading March 15 and 2,019 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder and stocker steers were selling mostly $1 to $5 higher. Feeder and stocker heifers were trading $2 to $6 higher. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (35% steers, 0% dairy steers, 45% heifers, 20% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 15%.
