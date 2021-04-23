The Arkansas Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 6,274 head selling a week ago, 5,751 head trading April 5 and 2,984 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.

Compared to a week ago, feeder and stocker cattle were selling mostly $2 to $5 lower. Supply included: 79% feeder cattle (34% steers, 0% dairy steers, 48% heifers, 17% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 27%.

