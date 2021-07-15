The Arkansas Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 3,335 head selling a week ago, 5,315 head trading June 21 and 2,352 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the June 21 sale, feeder steers were selling mostly steady to $8 lower. Feeder heifers were trading mostly $1 to $4 lower. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (36% steers, 42% heifers, 22% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 21%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.