Arkansas Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 4,492 head selling a week ago, 8,826 head trading March 8 and 678 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the March 8 sales, feeder and stocker steers were selling mixed with majority trading unevenly steady to $2 lower and instances $2 to $3 higher in light 5-weight steers. Feeder and stocker heifers were selling steady to $3 lower. Feeder and stocker cattle trend was comprised on limited comparable sales. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (42% steers, 41% heifers, 17% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.