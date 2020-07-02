The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,485 head of cattle selling the week ending June 25, compared to 7,145 head the previous reporting period and 5,862 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 6,418 head of feeder cattle, 801 head of slaughter cattle and 266 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,096 head of feeder cattle, 740 head of slaughter cattle and 309 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,040 head of feeder cattle, 713 head of slaughter cattle and 109 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $1 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady to $7 higher. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 41% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 20% stock cows, 60% were bred cows, 0% were heifers, 19% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply over weighing 600 pounds was 26%.
