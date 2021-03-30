Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,479 head selling a week ago, 2,844 head trading March 11 and 243 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $2 higher. Steer calves were selling $3 lower on a limited test. Heifer calves were trading $4 higher. Quality was good to attractive with good demand. Supply included: 91% feeder cattle (63% steers, 34% heifers, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 339 lbs., 201.00; 29 head, 479 lbs., 181.00; 21 head, 514 to 538 lbs., 154.00 to 177.00 (161.21); 71 head, 579 to 597 lbs., 154.50 to 160.00 (157.62); 21 head, 613 to 621 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (149.64); 111 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 139.00 to 153.75 (148.28); 57 head, 703 to 736 lbs., 138.00 to 153.50 (146.75); 66 head, 766 to 793 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.04); 29 head, 829 to 830 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.71); 111 head, 855 to 883 lbs., 128.00 to 132.35 (131.25); 32 head, 918 to 940 lbs., 125.50 to 128.75 (127.72).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 157.00; 7 head, 358 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (153.29); 15 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.26); 8 head, 468 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 506 to 523 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.02); 47 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (137.08); 46 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (130.79); 4 head, 649 lbs., 116.00, unweaned; 18 head, 668 to 670 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.50); 55 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 127.50 (126.85); 51 head, 765 to 770 lbs., 123.50 to 128.85 (128.22); 37 head, 844 lbs., 122.75; 11 head, 891 to 899 lbs., 115.50 to 120.00 (117.15).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 429 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 736 lbs., 122.00, unweaned.
