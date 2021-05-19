Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 891 head selling a week ago, 1,403 head trading April 22, and 2,066 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $5 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $3 lower. Steer and heifer calves were selling lower on a limited test. Quality was good to average with moderate demand. Supply included: 79% feeder cattle (50% steers, 49% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 270 lbs., 183.00; 15 head, 359 to 364 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.53); 10 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (167.04); 4 head, 514 lbs., 172.00; 10 head, 582 to 586 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.51); 21 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (150.59); 50 head, 657 to 681 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.88); 11 head, 708 to 716 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.68); 30 head, 754 to 770 lbs., 128.50 to 129.50 (128.94); 45 head, 807 to 821 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (126.52); 51 head, 866 to 894 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.50); 32 head, 968 to 978 lbs., 117.10 to 118.75 (118.44); 11 head, 1063 to 1085 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.28).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 328 to 340 lbs., 151.00 to 158.50 (157.53); 14 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (150.36); 3 head, 502 lbs., 137.00; 68 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (127.15); 67 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 120.50 to 131.00 (122.13); 40 head, 726 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.73); 5 head, 774 lbs., 119.00; 16 head, 845 lbs., 117.50; 33 head, 858 to 859 lbs., 115.00 to 115.50 (115.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 768 lbs., 120.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.