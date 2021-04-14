Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,352 head selling a week ago, 1,479 head trading March 18 and 1,036 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, 800 pounds were trading $5 higher. Feeder heifers were selling $3 to $4 higher. Steer and heifer calves were trading $2 to $9 higher. Quality was good to attractive with very good demand on grazing flesh cattle. Slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher. Supply included: 91% feeder cattle (35% steers, 63% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 305 to 333 lbs., 201.00 to 218.00 (208.46); 5 head, 410 lbs., 187.00; 14 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 173.00 to 179.85 (174.48); 24 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.19); 4 head, 614 lbs., 148.00; 40 head, 667 to 679 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.36); 22 head, 716 to 741 lbs., 137.50 to 144.50 (142.04); 11 head, 775 lbs., 136.00; 59 head, 811 to 836 lbs., 132.00 to 141.75 (136.40); 43 head, 904 to 925 lbs., 123.50 to 126.60 (125.77); 18 head, 1132 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 388 lbs., 170.00; 24 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 159.00 to 172.50 (167.34); 26 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (156.25); 95 head, 507 to 530 lbs., 138.00 to 154.00 (147.83); 128 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 129.50 to 140.75 (138.07); 72 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 137.25 (134.93); 5 head, 643 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 72 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 127.50 to 130.50 (129.52); 82 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 124.75 to 133.85 (129.50); 29 head, 754 to 773 lbs., 128.75 to 133.50 (132.00); 15 head, 808 to 826 lbs., 121.00 to 122.75 (121.71); 4 head, 814 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 11 head, 859 lbs., 117.10.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 445 lbs., 167.50, unweaned; 4 head, 524 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 511 lbs., 146.00, unweaned.
