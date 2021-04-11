Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,551 head selling a week ago, 1,352 head trading March 25 and 737 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher. Feeder heifers were trading mostly steady. Steer calves were selling unevenly steady. Heifer calves were trading steady to $5 lower on a light test. Quality was fair to good with good demand. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (38% steers, 53% heifers, 9% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 310 to 312 lbs., 196.00 to 201.00 (197.67); 9 head, 500 to 527 lbs., 177.00; 6 head, 537 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 29 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.47); 2 head, 605 lbs., 150.00; 43 head, 650 to 662 lbs., 143.50 to 151.00 (146.89); 60 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.99); 52 head, 766 to 780 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (139.62); 55 head, 809 to 838 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.52); 18 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.06); 34 head, 932 to 934 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.08); 7 head, 1096 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 336 lbs., 169.00; 13 head, 371 to 379 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.80); 18 head, 401 to 444 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (159.35); 6 head, 457 lbs., 158.00; 7 head, 481 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 36 head, 506 to 526 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.20); 33 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 134.50 to 150.00 (138.90); 23 head, 601 to 618 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.81); 62 head, 656 to 694 lbs., 125.10 to 134.00 (129.54); 60 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 126.75 to 128.25 (127.46); 19 head, 781 lbs., 128.00; 39 head, 812 to 847 lbs., 122.00 to 122.50 (122.10); 58 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 118.50 to 124.00 (122.03); 22 head, 921 to 925 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (119.43); 31 head, 966 to 981 lbs., 117.00 to 120.25 (119.40).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 371 lbs., 179.00; 15 head, 462 lbs., 179.00.
