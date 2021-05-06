Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,403 head selling a week ago, 1,682 head trading April 15 and 1,133 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 lower, feeder heifers were trading $3 to $6 lower. Steer and heifers calves were selling lower on a limited test. Quality was good to attractive with moderate demand. Supply included: 86% feeder cattle (53% steers, 46% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 438 lbs., 178.00; 4 head, 460 lbs., 169.00; 10 head, 477 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 10 head, 505 to 518 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (165.04); 16 head, 541 lbs., 150.50, unweaned; 64 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (152.51); 5 head, 601 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 23 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 140.50 to 145.00 (142.55); 7 head, 734 lbs., 138.00; 71 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.67); 7 head, 818 to 836 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (132.48); 48 head, 865 to 882 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.45); 81 head, 901 to 904 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.17); 89 head, 950 to 997 lbs., 115.50 to 123.00 (120.82); 13 head, 1023 lbs., 116.50; 17 head, 1085 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 451 lbs., 156.00; 17 head, 535 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 586 lbs., 152.00; 12 head, 666 to 676 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.02); 17 head, 864 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 416 lbs., 148.00; 3 head, 452 452 151.00; 10 head, 490 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 47 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 136.50 to 142.50 (139.37); 28 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 136.50 to 139.00 (138.14); 62 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.29); 37 head, 654 to 673 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (126.41); 41 head, 716 to 744 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (123.68); 31 head, 857 to 893 lbs., 110.00 to 122.25 (117.09); 60 head, 906 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 963 lbs., 117.50; 52 head, 1019 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 637 lbs., 122.50; 30 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (116.12); 9 head, 709 lbs., 120.00; 22 head, 803 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 568 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 10 head, 745 lbs., 125.50; 4 head, 718 lbs., 120.00, unweaned.
