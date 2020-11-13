Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,992 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 1,031 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the last test two weeks ago, the feeder steers were selling $6 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $6 higher. The steer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher, with those weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling up to $20 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $8 higher. The demand was very good for all classes. The slaughter cows were not reported. A total of 315 cows and bulls was included in the supply. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 335 lbs., 184.00; 7 head, 373 to 389 lbs., 171.00 to 182.00 (177.40); 6 head, 432 to 435 lbs., 170.00; 34 head, 456 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (166.36); 23 head, 508 to 537 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.28); 5 head, 548 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 20 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (141.53); 23 head, 585 to 596 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.59) fleshy; 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (134.76); 17 head, 623 to 629 lbs., 125.50 to 128.00 (126.54) fleshy; 5 head, 654 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 27 head, 673 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.72) unweaned; 90 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (134.07); 10 head, 712 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 3 head, 717 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 11 head, 769 to 771 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (135.54); 41 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 135.25 to 142.50 (137.36); 7 head, 869 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 949 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 386 lbs., 155.50 unweaned; 6 head, 407 lbs., 150.00; 16 head, 492 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 511 lbs., 151.50; 12 head, 538 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 14 head, 578 lbs., 140.00; 12 head, 642 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 689 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 351 lbs., 100.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 345 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 397 lbs., 141.00; 23 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 125.50 to 138.00 (129.80) unweaned; 14 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.75); 7 head, 464 to 493 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.56) fleshy; 8 head, 472 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 3 head, 503 lbs., 130.00; 45 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 120.50 (118.58) unweaned; 28 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.20); 25 head, 556 lbs., 120.50 fleshy; 5 head, 585 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 5 head, 616 lbs., 127.00; 12 head, 627 lbs., 116.50 fleshy; 20 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (108.54) unweaned; 9 head, 694 lbs., 123.50; 4 head, 650 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 4 head, 658 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 23 head, 718 to 742 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.25); 11 head, 774 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 846 lbs., 112.50; 6 head, 850 lbs., 112.50; 6 head, 947 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 358 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 4 head, 433 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 657 lbs., 107.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 318 lbs., 80.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 350 lbs., 170.00; 11 head, 485 to 499 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.74) unweaned; 9 head, 541 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 3 head, 583 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 3 head, 695 lbs., 109.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 624 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
