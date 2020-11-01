Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,925 head of cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 1,334 head on Oct. 8 and 2,802 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,584 head of feeder cattle, 280 head of slaughter cattle and 61 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,097 head of feeder cattle, 179 head of slaughter cattle and 58 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,284 head of feeder cattle, 429 head of slaughter cattle and 89 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $8 lower, the feeder heifers were steady to $6 lower. The steer calves were lower on a limited comparable market. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher and those over 450 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The quality was plain to good with fair demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 lower. A total of 341 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 59% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
