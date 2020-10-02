Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,918 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, compared to 1,933 head on Sept. 17 and 1,621 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,644 head of feeder cattle, 220 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,511 head of feeder cattle, 367 head of slaughter cattle and 55 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,364 head of feeder cattle, 201 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The steer calves were selling $6 to $11 lower and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6, with the most decline on fleshy unweaned calves. The quality was fair to good with several plain cattle on offer. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. A total of 274 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 40% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows and 23% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
