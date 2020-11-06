Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,409 head of cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 1,925 head on Oct. 15 and 1,987 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,153 head of feeder cattle, 211 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,584 head of feeder cattle, 280 head of slaughter cattle and 61 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,674 head of feeder cattle, 241 head of slaughter cattle and 72 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $6 lower, with feeder heifers selling $3 to $8 lower. The steer and heifer calves were mostly selling $3 to $6 lower. The quality was good to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 256 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 63% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
