Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,143 head of cattle selling on June 18, compared to 1,763 head on June 11 and 1,798 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,828 head of feeder cattle, 261 head of slaughter cattle or 54 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,504 head of feeder cattle, 215 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,572 head of feeder cattle, 178 head of slaughter cattle and 48 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 lower. There was no test for steer calves. The heifer calves were selling $1 lower. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 315 cows and bulls was sold with 83% percent going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 39% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%. Apache Livestock Auction will be closed July 2 in observance of Independence Day.
