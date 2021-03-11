Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipt of 3,083 head of cattle selling on March 4, compared to 2,123 head on Feb. 25 and 1,630 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and feeder heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The steer and heifer calves were selling $5 to $9 lower. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 187 cows and bulls was sold with 71% going to packers. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 35% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 97% bred cows and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
