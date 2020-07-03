Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,071 head of cattle selling on June 25, compared to 2,143 head on June 18 and 1,376 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The steer calves were not enough of comparable cattle for a market test. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The quality was fair to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 higher. A total or 195 cows and bulls was sold with 72% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 36% were heifers and 4% were bulls); 7% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 38% bred cows and 63% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 358 to 377 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.91); 30 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.63); 9 head, 451 to 457 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (160.87); 55 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (153.64); 20 head, 580 to 587 lbs., 145.00; 48 head, 593 lbs., 142.50 unweaned; 22 head, 637 to 647 lbs., 141.75 to 145.25 (144.15); 116 head, 655 to 683 lbs., 133.00 to 144.75 (141.86); 36 head, 666 to 684 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.96) unweaned; 89 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (131.96); 57 head, 754 to 782 lbs., 126.50 to 136.75 (130.84); 74 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (128.83); 9 head, 889 lbs., 121.50; 39 head, 903 to 920 lbs., 116.00 to 122.75 (120.68); 10 head, 974 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 564 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.09); 33 head, 610 to 637 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (136.71); 54 head, 719 to 747 lbs., 126.00 to 127.50 (127.19); 5 head, 764 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 843 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 913 lbs., 100.00; 8 head, 969 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 657 lbs., 100.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 851 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 291 lbs., 162.00; 3 head, 305 lbs., 164.00; 4 head, 391 lbs., 154.00; 9 head, 412 to 417 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.09); 9 head, 463 to 486 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.73); 22 head, 480 to 483 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.45) unweaned; 13 head, 520 to 533 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.09); 28 head, 564 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.88); 47 head, 559 to 578 lbs., 122.00 to 126.75 (122.73) unweaned; 78 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (131.69); 7 head, 616 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 87 head, 676 to 699 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.13); 27 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (120.11); 65 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 111.10 to 119.00 (114.81); 4 head, 864 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 444 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 453 to 476 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.06); 7 head, 583 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.53); 4 head, 794 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 303 lbs., 173.00; 5head, 416 lbs., 167.00; 10 head, 531 to 534 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 5 head, 554 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 4 head, 627 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 4 head, 785 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 487 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 618 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1140 to 1610 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (67.25) average dressing; 19 head, 1230 to 1412 lbs., 70.50 to 72.00 (71.28) high; 2 head, 1080 to 1580 lbs., 59.00 to 60.50 (59.61) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 25 head, 1060 to 1365 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (63.44) average; 2 head, 1235 to 1290 lbs., 73.50 to 75.50 (74.48) high; 2 head, 1095 to 1320 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (58.91) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 61.00 average; 8 head, 1025 to 1280 lbs., 45.00 to 59.00 (52.22) low; 1 head, 985 lbs., 53.00 low light weight; 1 head, 1055 lbs., 44.00 very low; 3 head, 922 lbs., 35.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1765 to 1870 lbs., 88.50 to 95.50 (93.15) average; 3 head, 1575 to 1730 lbs., 99.00 to 99.50 (99.17 high); 1 head, 1240 lbs., 84.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1155 to 1300 lbs., 885.00 to 1000.00 (958.59); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1060 to 1470 lbs., 825.00 to 1285.00 (972.88).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1250.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1100 to 1350 lbs., 1000.00 to 1350.00 (1249.23). Medium and large frame 1, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 825 to 1050 lbs., 1325.00 to 1400.00 (1367.00); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1050 to 1400 lbs., 1125.00 to 1410.00 (1254.59). Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1285.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1250.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.