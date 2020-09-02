Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,928 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,719 head on Aug. 13 and 859 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 273 cows and bulls was sold with 81% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 46% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 204.00; 11 head, 358 to 394 lbs., 183.00 to 200.00 (188.81); 9 head, 422 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 3 head, 468 lbs., 164.00; 7 head, 496 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 8 head, 516 lbs., 169.50; 25 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.87) unweaned; 30 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (155.37); 7 head, 591 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 16 head, 626 to 631 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.31); 43 heads, 657 to 668 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.00); 46 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (141.10) unweaned; 8 head, 728 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 759 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 811 lbs., 138.50; 37 head, 889 to 890 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (133.26); 15 head, 923 to 925 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.86); 23 head, 969 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 426 lbs., 162.00; 30 head, 521 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (149.36);
4 head, 555 lbs., 141.00; 16 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.97); 16 head, 678 to 690 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.60); 6 head, 791 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 481 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 321 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.38); 17 head, 404 to 441 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.85); 6 head, 465 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 497 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 5 head, 540 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 34 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.25); 58 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.19) unweaned; 30 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.46); 15 head, 630 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.73) unweaned; 82 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (136.41); 12 head, 657 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 21 head, 713 to 722 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.15); 10 head, 763 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 898 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 357 lbs., 142.00; 35 head, 453 to 481 lbs., 137.50 to 145.50 (141.94); 15 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.96); 6 head, 553 lbs., 135.00; 19 head, 709 to 727 lbs., 128.00 to 129.25 (128.80). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 416 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 486 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 19 head, 508 to 521 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (149.48) unweaned; 6 head, 582 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 571 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 10 head, 675 to 684 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.61) unweaned; 7 head, 801 lbs., 110.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 627 lbs., 139.50; 4 head, 684 lbs., 129.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 1060 to 1705 lbs., 57.00 to 66.00 (60.23) average dressing; 1 head, 1430 lbs., 66.00 high; 4 head, 1075 to 1445 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.37) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 42 head, 1060 to 1565 lbs., 57.50 to 65.00 (60.88) average; 1 head, 985 lbs., 61.00 average light weight; 1 head, 1245 lbs., 66.00 high; 17 head, 1055 to 1495 lbs., 51.00 to 57.50 (54.40) low; 1 head, 990 lbs., 56.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1190 to 1357 lbs., 56.50 to 58.50 (57.55) average; 14 head, 1075 to 1300 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.72) low; 33 head, 1020 to 1245 lbs., 40.50 to 49.00 (45.70) very low; 2 head, 830 to 980 lbs., 41.00 to 43.00 (42.08) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1605 to 1925 lbs., 84.00 to 88.50 (86.14) average; 3 head, 1475 to 2195 lbs., 90.00 to 94.00 (92.77) high; 9 head, 1240 to 1990 lbs., 72.00 to 80.00 (76.22) low. Bulls 2, 2 head, 1580 to 1750 lbs., 58.50 to 60.00 (59.21) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1185 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 935 to 1480 lbs., 760.00 to 910.00 (830.32); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1075 to 1425 lbs., 735.00 to 1060.00 (928.08); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 1135.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1250 to 1350 lbs., 1035.00 to 1225.00 (1133.65).
