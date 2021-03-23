Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,024 head of cattle selling on March 11, compared to 3,083 head on March 4 and 981 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The steer calves were steady to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. A total of 180 cows and bulls was sold with 72% going to slaughter. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 312 lbs., 199.00; 4 head, 358 lbs., 206.00; 19 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (178.90); 11 head, 493 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 171.50 (169.74); 94 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (164.86); 36 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 150.00 to 166.50 (160.43); 172 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (150.63); 58 head, 667 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (143.53); 149 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 134.25 to 146.00 (141.26); 148 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 138.75 (134.35); 149 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.52); 88 head, 850 to 877 lbs., 124.50 to 129.00 (127.86); 78 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 124.50 to 128.25 (125.33);
17 head, 960 lbs., 124.35; 9 head, 1019 lbs., 118.50; 17 head, 1079 lbs., 118.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 302 to 340 lbs., 143.00 to 167.00 (152.60); 12 head, 367 to 393 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.52); 29 head, 410 to 431 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.81); 7 head, 429 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 12 head, 453 to 476 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.28); 40 head, 507 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.15); 106 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (133.34); 64 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 123.75 to 136.00 (130.20); 90 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.50); 118 head, 702 to 736 lbs., 120.85 to 127.00 (124.83); 184 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 119.85 to 124.00 (122.75); 19 head, 806 to 837 lbs., 120.50 to 123.00 (121.14); 15 head, 850 lbs., 118.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 481 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.66); 6 head, 521 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 554 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 636 lbs., 136.00.
