Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,933 head of cattle selling on Sept. 17, compared to 453 head on Sept. 10 and 1,237 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to higher compared to the previous week’s limited numbers. Weaned calves were mostly steady, with most unweaned calves selling lower. The quality was good to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to higher on a limited comparable market. A total of 422 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 38% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 386 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 13 head, 446 lbs., 164.00; 9 head, 498 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 482 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 40 head, 453 to 487 lbs., 130.00 to 155.50 (149.65) unweaned; 5 head, 508 lbs., 151.50; 26 head, 536 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (143.08) unweaned; 26 head, 556 to 582 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.71) unweaned; 23 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 147.00 to 149.50 (147.85); 19 head, 607 lbs., 145.50 fleshy; 12 head, 618 to 621 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.49) unweaned; 23 head, 661 to 667 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.61); 8 head, 653 to 654 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.37) unweaned; 107 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.48); 40 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 137.50 to 148.50 (146.47); 6 head, 759 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 9 head, 808 to 815 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.10); 30 head, 852 to 867 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (135.04); 7 head, 945 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 365 lbs., 124.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 495 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 300 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 3 head, 382 lbs., 150.00; 17 head, 386 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.16) unweaned; 7 head, 409 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 31 head, 452 to 483 lbs., 122.00 to 141.00 (132.77) unweaned; 4 head, 500 lbs., 133.00; 36 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.99) unweaned; 17 head, 579 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.54); 7 head, 580 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 19 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 113.50 to 120.00 (116.65) unweaned; 35 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (134.58); 5 head, 603 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 19 head, 608 to 633 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.88) unweaned; 39 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (134.65); 5 head, 677 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 12 head, 650 to 663 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.52) unweaned; 11 head, 738 to 748 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.64); 17 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.40); 10 head, 851 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 988 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 1136 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 330 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 8 head, 522 lbs., 115.50; 3 head, 545 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 4 head, 563 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 365 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 5 head, 400 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 18 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.50) unweaned; 19 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.62) unweaned; 21 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.22) unweaned; 20 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (119.90) unweaned; 3 head, 663 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 337 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 3 head, 488 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 4 head, 529 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 4 head, 774 lbs., 86.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 57 head, 1165 to 1800 lbs., 60.00 to 66.50 (63.23) average dressing; 14 head, 1220 to 1510 lbs., 67.00 to 70.00 (68.04) high; 21 head, 1070 to 1610 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (58.72) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 73 head, 1039 to 1480 lbs., 58.00 to 66.00 (61.17) average; 56 head, 1005 to 1490 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.70) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1018 to 1118 lbs., 59.00 to 66.50 (62.05) average; 35 head, 1015 to 1305 lbs., 49.00 to 57.00 (52.86) low; 12 head, 900 to 986 lbs., 48.50 to 53.50 (51.58) low light weight; 13 head, 1015 to 1170 lbs., 41.00 to 48.50 (44.67) very low; 12 head, 809 to 970 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (43.14) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1610 to 2155 lbs., 85.50 to 91.00 (87.74); average 8 head, 1140 to 1875 lbs., 74.00 to 84.00 (80.11) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1450 lbs., 64.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1025 to 1135 lbs., 850.00 to 1000.00 (953.42); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1120 to 1350 lbs., 660.00 to 900.00 (764.33); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1325 lbs., 825.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 600.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1378 lbs., 700.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.