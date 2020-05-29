Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,175 head of cattle selling on May 21, compared to 2,858 head on May 14 and 1,450 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were steady to $5 lower and those over 800 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those over 800 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The steer and heifer calves were not enough of comparable cattle for a market test. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows the Breaker and Lean cows were selling $1 higher and Boners were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 345 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 71% steers, 27% was heifers and 3% was bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 401 to 426 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (163.15); 19 head, 452 lbs., 162.50; 20 head, 511 to 540 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.70); 39 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.46); 4 head, 593 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 53 head, 630 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (131.87); 21 head, 697 lbs., 124.50; 59 head, 706 to 744 lbs., 125.50 to 134.00 (131.78); 9 head, 766 lbs., 123.50; 129 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 115.00 to 128.25 122.49; 43 head, 858 to 876 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.64); 24 head, 917 to 918 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.33); 15 head, 961 to 962 lbs., 102.00 to 102.50 (102.37); 15 head, 1036 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 489 lbs., 141.00; 24 head, 579 to 589 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.08); 45 head, 639 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (125.64); 35 head, 680 to 692 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (127.76); 168 head, 726 to 746 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (123.32); 80 head, 787 lbs., 116.00; 97 head, 811 to 828 lbs., 113.75 to 117.50 (116.09). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 762 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 427 lbs., 132.00 to 152.00 (142.00); 27 head, 465 to 482 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.20); 19 head, 529 to 533 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.52); 4 head, 538 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 17 head, 551 to 565 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (129.81); 5 head, 581 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 21 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (127.18); 72 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (121.81); 32 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 112.50 to 119.50 (116.77); 26 head, 750 to 767 lbs., 110.00 to 119.50 (114.86); 28 head, 801 to 818 lbs., 102.00 to 108.50 (104.29); 43 head, 858 to 883 lbs., 97.00 to 104.00 (99.18); 8 head, 973 lbs., 98.50. Medium and large 1 to 2, 7 head, 386 lbs., 134.00; 9 head, 464 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 545 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 560 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 887 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 325 lbs., 189.00; 4 head, 513 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 5 head, 591 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 8 head, 919 lbs., 85.00; 8 head, 1008 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 1288 to 1515 lbs., 64.00 to 70.00 (68.30) average dressing; 22 head, 1449 to 1695 lbs., 72.00 to 74.00 (72.91) high; 4 head, 1150 to 1345 lbs., 59.00 to 62.50 (60.94) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 97 head, 1025 to 1480 lbs., 57.00 to 68.00 (61.96) average; 3 head, 1300 to 1515 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.36) high; 10 head, 1035 to 1520 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.25) low; 2 head, 900 to 960 lbs., 55.00 to 56.00 5(5.48 low light weight Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1178 to 1440 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (60.95) average; 50 head, 1028 to 1270 lbs., 47.00 to 58.00 (52.15) low; 8 head, 920 to 960 lbs., 42.00 to 46.00 (45.38) low light weight; 4 head, 939 lbs., 31.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1605 to 2005 lbs., 83.00 to 92.00 (87.64) average; 3 head, 1520 to 1710 lbs., 67.00 to 83.00 (76.35) low. Bulls 2, 4 head, 1330 to 1480 lbs., 31.00 to 68.00 (55.59) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 990 lbs., 1085.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 985 to 1360 lbs., 925.00 to 1275.00 (1067.94); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 958 to 1300 lbs., 780.00 to 1000.00 (949.99); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 1095 to 1440 lbs., 700.00 to 960.00 (869.18); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1195 to 1445 lbs., 735.00 to 940.00 (847.21); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1200 to 1348 lbs., 750.00 to 900.00 (831.37); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1085 to 1255 lbs., 735.00 to 750.00 (743.04). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1050 to 1075 lbs., 650.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.