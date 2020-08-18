Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,719 head of cattle selling on Aug. 13, compared to 1,306 head on Aug. 6 and 944 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were unevenly steady. The steer calves were selling $1 to $4 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $1 lower. The quality was fair to good with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $7 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 lower. A total of 269 cows and bulls was sold with 67% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 36% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows, 10% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 85% bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 344 lbs., 195.00; 10 head, 367 to 373 lbs., 177.00 to 193.00 (183.46); 7 head, 406 lbs., 188.00; 17 head, 502 to 526 lbs., 163.50 to 167.00 (165.53); 74 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (154.88);
4 head, 588 lbs,, 153.00 fleshy; 30 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 151.00 to 153.50 (152.81); 12 head, 646 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 108 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 145.50 to 152.00 (148.14); 4 head, 674 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 12 head, 662 to 688 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.49) unweaned; 28 head, 720 lbs., 144.00; 12 head, 726 lbs., 134.50 unweaned; 67 head, 757 to 790 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.56); 20 head, 860 to 874 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.40); 12 head, 903 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 1131 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 459 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 525 to 536 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (150.35) 10 head, 657 lbs., 147.50; 6 head, 713 lbs., 137.00; 59 head, 808 lbs., 135.00; 34 head, 919 lbs., 131.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 359 lbs., 146.00; 19 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (149.90); 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.55); 5 head, 497 lbs,. 135.00 unweaned; 9 head, 509 to 518 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.20); 10 head, 532 to 536 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.60) fleshy; 32 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.62); 53 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.52); 8 head, 629 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 22 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.91); 6 head, 694 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 13 head, 688 lbs., 133.00 full; 89 head, 707 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.53); 14 head, 751 to 767 lbs., 129.50 to 131.50 (131.06); 9 head, 889 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 904 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 1063 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 424 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 498 lbs., 144.50; 4 head, 533 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 566 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 374 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 458 lbs., 168.00; 9 head, 500 to 505 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.34); 5 head, 646 lbs., 139.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 532 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 623 lbs., 139.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1160 to 1805 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (62.06) average dressing; 1 head, 1455 lbs., 67.00 high; 7 head, 1000 to 1590 lbs., 55.50 to 59.00 (57.17) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 49 head, 1005 to 1405 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (61.06) average; 2 head, 990 lbs., 58.00 average light weight; 1 head, 1235 lbs., 67.50 high; 16 head, 1045 to 1410 lbs., 49.00 to 58.00 (55.89) low; 1 head, 1155 lbs., 48.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1085 to 1250 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (59.07) average; 20 head, 1005 to 1220 lbs., 49.00 to 56.50 (53.63) low; 2 head, 1085 to 1190 lbs., 46.50 to 47.00 (46.74) very low 3 head, 935 to 985 lbs., 39.00 to 48.00 (43.72) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1580 to 2270 lbs., 82.00 to 91.00 (85.03) average; 1 head, 1805 lbs., 93.00 high; 6 head, 1430 to 1720 lbs., 72.50 to 82.00 (78.20) low. Bulls 2, 4 head, 1360 to 1675 lbs., 61.50 to 65.00 (63.30) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 915 lbs., 975.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1223 lbs., 1050; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1140 lbs., 810.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 1032 to 1345 lbs., 710.00 to 1085.00 (944.74); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1165 to 1420 lbs., 1000.00 to 12.00.00 (1156.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 920 lbs., 710.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 980 to 1158 lbs., 625.00 to 685.00 (656.57).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,
5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 950 to 1225 lbs., 900.00 to 1275.00 (1151.70). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1125 lbs., 1025.00 to 1185.00 (1109.71). Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 1100.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 1000.00 to 1285.00 (1149.29).
