Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 844 head of cattle selling on Sept. 3, compared to 1,752 head on Aug. 27 and 1,158 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steer and heifers were not tested on a limited number of feeders. The steer and heifer calves were unevenly steady on a light test. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 260 cows and bulls was sold with 69% going to packers. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 47% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 21% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 10% was replacement cattle with 70% bred cows, 30% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
2 head, 480 lbs., 165.00; 39 head, 513 to 532 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.86); 5 head, 573 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 4 head, 625 lbs., 146.00; 26 head, 684 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (141.06); 5 head, 671 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 17 head, 743 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.18); 3 head, 812 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 883 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 1023 lbs., 115.00; 12 head, 1090 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 565 lbs., 138.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 617 lbs., 51.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 388 to 390 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.60); 11 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 143.00 to 161.00 (153.19); 23 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.08); 4 head, 509 lbs., 138.00; 17 head, 532 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.98) unweaned; 6 head, 594 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (119.99) unweaned; 4 head, 636 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 609 to 630 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 10 head, 635 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.00) unweaned; 22 head, 663 lbs., 128.50; 10 head, 713 to 740 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.69); 32 head, 762 to 784 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 407 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 342 lbs., 171.00; 16 head, 430 to 444 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.70); 4 head, 541 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 7 head, 588 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.29) unweaned; 5 head, 729 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 531 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 523 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 4 head, 628 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 594 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 602 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker , 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1060 to 1580 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (62.16) average dressing; 2 head, 1505 to 1620 lbs., 68.50 to 69.50 (69.02) high; 1 head, 1250 lbs., 55.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 56 head, 1035 to 1505 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (61.07) average; 5 head, 968 lbs., 60.50 average light weight; 1 head, 1315 lbs., 68.50 high; 8 head, 1015 to 1390 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.61) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1333 to 1443 lbs., 58.50 to 63.50 (61.59) average; 23 head, 1015 to 1390 lbs., 49.00 to 56.50 (52.88) low; 5 head, 930 lbs., 53.50 low light weight; 2 head, 1165 to 1255 lbs., 39.50 to 46.50 (43.13) very low; 6 head, 998 lb., 45.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1640 to 1955 lbs., 86.00 to 88.00 (87.27) average; 1 head, 1920 lbs., 94.00 high; 12 head, 1315 to 2090 lbs., 73.00 to 85.50 (82.08) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1665 lbs., 71.00 average; 3 head, 1105 to 1355 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.87) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 950 to 1280 lbs., 625.00 to 960.00 (773.62); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 22 head, 850 to 1325 lbs., 825.00 to 1100.00 (930.08); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1205 to 1235 lbs., 910.00 to 950.00 (930.25); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1203 to 1320 lbs., 660.00 to 850.00 (710.88).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 985.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1250 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1100 lbs., 1515.00.
