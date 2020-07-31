Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,768 head of cattle selling on July 23, compared to 1,583 head on July 16 and 2,015 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $7 higher and the feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested on limited comparable receipts. The quality was fair to attractive with very good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 190 cows and bulls was sold with 85% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 36% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
10 head, 283 to 293 lbs., 174.00 to 191.00 (182.65); 4 head, 406 lbs., 182.50; 7 head, 422 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 8 head, 479 lbs., 166.00; 15 head, 524 lbs., 153.50 unweaned; 13 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 152.00 to 156.50 (153.35); 58 head, 612 to 631 lbs., 152.00 to 154.50 (153.81); 56 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 143.50 to 154.50 (147.98); 130 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.01); 6 head, 739 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 171 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 135.25 to 144.75 (142.92); 100 head, 828 lbs., 138.25; 18 head, 808 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 13 head, 867 lbs., 132.50; 21 head, 920 to 948 lbs., 124.00 to 127.50 (125.31); 6 head, 1090 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 556 to 570 lbs., 147.50 to 148.50 (147.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 278 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 368 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.52); 13 head, 472 to 474 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 486 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 59 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 140.50 to 149.00 (143.29); 9 head, 529 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 29 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.58); 5 head, 553 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 77 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (135.73); 7 head, 645 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 19 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (131.71); 88 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (130.89); 5 head, 773 lbs., 129.00; 32 head, 802 to 837 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.67); 13 head, 882 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 928 lbs., 106.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 369 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 418 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 538 lbs., 153.00; 8 head, 631 to 641 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (134.45); 4 head, 628 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 725 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 772 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 846 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 635 lbs., 134.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1230 to 1500 lbs., 61.00 to 67.00 (64.10) average dressing; 54 head, 1175 to 1645 lbs., 69.00 to 76.00 (73.96) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 990 to 1470 lbs., 61.00 to 68.50 (64.41) average; 1 head, 950 lbs., 66.00 average light weight; 45 head, 1115 to 1415 lbs., 69.25 to 73.50 (71.17) high; 1 head, 985 lbs., 55.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1045 to 1235 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.51) average; 1 head, 980 lbs., 60.00 average light weight; 2 head, 1035 to 1050 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.50) low; 1 head, 1055 lbs., 50.00 very low; 1 head, 875 lbs., 38.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1175 to 1820 lbs., 87.00 to 93.50 (90.12) average; 5 head, 1710 to 2080 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.49) high. Bulls 2, 4 head, 1080 to 1365 lbs., 60.00 to 73.00 (65.87) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 925 to 1265 lbs., 835.00 to 860.00 (845.56); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1105 to 1470 lbs., 885.00 to 1025.00 (929.41); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1270 lbs., 910.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1310 lbs., 850.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1050. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 975.00 to 1275.00 (1124.51).
