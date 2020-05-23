Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,858 head of cattle selling on May 14, compared to 1,748 head on May 7 and 2,386 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $7 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 lower. The steer and heifer calves were not enough for a market test. The quality was fair to attractive with fair demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 194 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 62% seers, 37% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 83% bred cows and 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
4 head, 376 lbs., 172.00; 3 head, 467 lbs., 162.00; 48 head, 566 to 585 lbs., 143.50 to 153.00 (146.50); 20 head, 567 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 50 head, 601 to 617 lbs., 131.25 to 151.00 (137.03); 18 head, 623 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 54 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 132.50 to 149.25 (139.35); 129 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (131.72); 610 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 123.25 to 136.50 (130.65); 61 head, 810 to 844 lbs., 118.00 to 133.50 (127.70); 159 head, 864 to 894 lbs., 111.25 to 112.00 (111.31); 17 head, 910 to 933 lbs., 102.00 to 106.85 (105.11); 18 head, 982 to 984 lbs., 100.00 to 108.50 (104.25); 4 head, 1048 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 607 to 631 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.92); 17 head, 650 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 27 head, 723 to 729 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (124.05); 48 head, 760 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 897 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 357 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 437 lbs., 156.00; 26 head, 469 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.41); 16 head, 512 lbs., 140.00; 67 head, 562 to 577 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (129.41); 23 head, 551 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 52 head, 616 to 638 lbs., 123.50 to 131.50 (127.01); 13 head, 626 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 173 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (120.34); 110 head, 713 to 740 lbs., 111.75 to 119.00 (115.50); 178 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 106.75 to 112.35 (109.22); 25 head, 819 to 822 lbs., 104.50 to 107.50 (106.64); 38 head, 866 to 898 lbs., 98.00 to 103.25 (102.40); 10 head, 906 lbs., 95.00; 35 head, 958 to 962 lbs., 94.50 to 95.00 (94.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 585 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 733 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 772 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight, actual weight, 22 head, 1125 to 1715 lbs., 64.00 to 69.50 (67.24) average; 12 head, 1235 to 1950 lbs., 71.00 to 75.50 (72.69) high; 3 head, 1095 to 1360 lbs., 62.00 to 66.00 (63.83) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 57 head, 985 to 1380 lbs., 57.00 to 70.00 (63.55) average; 1 head, 955 lbs., 61.50 average light weight; 3 head, 1255 to 1435 lbs., 71.00 to 72.00 (71.31) high; 11 head, 1045 to 1450 lbs., 53.00 to 59.50 (57.69) low; 1 head, 975 lbs., 56.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1085 to 1110 lbs., 59.00 to (61.00) 59.99 average; 1 head, 970 lbs., 57.50 average light weight; 22 head, 1020 to 1320 lbs., 49.00 to 58.00 (56.48) low; 9 head, 830 to 955 lbs., 44.00 to 48.00 (46.77) low light weight; 1 head, 930 lbs., 36.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1600 to 2200 lbs., 83.00 to 95.50 (88.96) average; 5 head, 1750 to 2180 lbs., 95.50 to 103.00 (99.06) high; 7 head, 1330 to 1935 lbs., 71.00 to 83.00 (77.60) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1235 lbs., 67.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1325 lbs., 1175.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1125 to 1315 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (993.92).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 1410.00.
