Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,150 head of cattle selling on Oct. 1, compared to 1,918 head on Sept. 24 and 1,631 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $1 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The steer and heifer calves were not tested with a lower undertone noted. The quality was good to moderate with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $7 to $8 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 217 cows and bulls was sold with 75% going to packers. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 39% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 90% bred cows and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 338 lbs., 167.00; 8 head, 421 to 438 lbs., 152.00 to 175.50 (161.03); 6 head, 460 lbs., 171.00; 9 head, 547 lbs., 148.00; 8 head, 534 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 4 head, 590 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 622 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 34 head, 667 to 670 lbs., 143.50 to 144.50 (144.09); 5 head, 662 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 36 head, 714 to 743 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (143.05); 53 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 139.00 to 141.50 (140.85); 13 head, 807 to 825 lbs., 138.00 to 139.25 (138.76); 26 head, 906 to 928 lbs., 129.25 to 132.00 (131.03). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 584 to 586 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (134.16); 14 head, 624 to 626 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.57).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, 4 head, 300 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 350 lbs., 136.00; 22 head, 426 to 427 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.01) unweaned; 25 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.00) unweaned; 11 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (111.59) unweaned; 14 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.02) unweaned; 10 head, 648 lbs., 132.75; 16 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (112.49) unweaned; 27 head, 654 to 679 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.36); 25 head, 714 to 748 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.51); 4 head, 700 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 11 head, 753 to 755 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.45); 8 head, 802 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 871 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 589 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 443 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.88) unweaned; 5 head, 602 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 13 head, 678 to 681 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (106.94) unweaned; 17 head, 923 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 508 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 7 head, 566 lbs., 116.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 975 to 1665 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.75) average dressing; 11 head, 1120 to 1590 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (49.08) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1025 to 1470 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (53.14) average; 27 head, 1000 to 1520 lbs., 44.00 to 57.00 (47.79) low; 1 head, 1340 lbs., 43.50 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 1050 to 1190 lbs., 39.50 to 47.50 (43.43) low; 7 head, 938 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (45.44) low light weight; 3 head, 1015 to 1160 lbs., 34.50 to 39.50 (37.29) very low; 4 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 35.00 to 36.00 (35.74) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1680 to 1705 lbs., 82.50 to 84.50 (83.49) average; 1 head, 2165 lbs., 88.00 high; 10 head, 1465 to 1875 lbs., 67.00 to 80.00 (74.84) low.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 970 to 1093 lbs., 735.00 to 885.00 (805.53); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 979 to 1460 lbs., 625.00 to 1125.00 (762.64); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1265 to 1515 lbs., 650.00 to 750.00 (690.93); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1335 lbs., 785.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 585.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 1200.00 to 1275.00 (1240.91); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1075.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.