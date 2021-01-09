Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,598 head of cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 2,506 head on Dec. 10 and 2,174 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $1lower. The steer calves were selling $4 to $5 lower. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $4 lower. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows, Breaker and Boners were steady to $1 higher and the Lean cows were selling $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 271 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 51% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%. The auction barn will be closed for the holidays and the next scheduled sale is Jan. 7, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 340 to 348 lbs., 201.00 to 211.00 (207.72); 30 head, 378 to 393 lbs., 170.00 to 193.00 (180.27); 36 head, 419 to 442 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (183.32); 15 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (165.74); 9 head, 451 lbs., 185.00 fancy; 10 head, 486 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 67 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 156.50 to 164.50 (160.25); 6 head, 537 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 5 head, 593 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 597 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.37) unweaned; 37 head, 634 to 636 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (144.14); 30 head, 695 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 652 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 29 head, 669 to 670 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.26) unweaned; 8 head, 739 lbs., 129.50; 12 head, 765 to 766 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.33); 3 head, 812 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 400 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 472 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 825 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 302 lbs., 158.00; 29 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (153.91); 18 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 138.00 to 161.00 (153.97); 36 head, 470 to 489 lbs., 127.00 to 141.50 (137.37); 11 head, 470 to 487 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.28) unweaned; 43 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 124.00 to 138.50 (135.28); 20 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.63) unweaned; 26 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 124.25 to 127.00 (124.85); 3 head, 560 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 15 head, 576 to 588 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.15) unweaned; 6 head, 608 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 622 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 25 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 122.50 to 124.50 (123.59); 27 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 115.50 (113.18) unweaned; 22 head, 728 lbs., 123.25; 6 head, 763 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 807 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 322 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 369 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 482 lbs., 125.00; 33 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.18); 6 head, 595 lbs., 110.00; 39 head, 621 to 639 lbs., 119.00 to 122.50 (121.41).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 444 lbs., 167.00; 6 head. 465 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 569 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 13 head, 645 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 4 head, 671 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 471 lbs., 152.00; 9 head, 588 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 4 head, 674 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 4 head, 741 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1170 to 1835 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (52.53) average dressing; 5 head, 1440 to 1940 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.34) high; 1 head, 1305 lbs., 45.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 32 head, 1100 to 1605 lbs., 47.50 to 55.00 (50.38) average; 2 head, 1235 to 1295 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.49) high; 17 head, 1019 to 1345 lbs., 44.00 to 45.00 (44.44) low; 2 head, 920 to 995 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (41.64) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 22 head, 1057 to 1390 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (46.18) average; 39 head, 1010 to 1175 lbs., 33.00 to 43.50 (40.91) low; 24 head, 890 to 998 lbs., 31.00 to 44.50 (35.62) low light weight; 1 head, 945 lbs., 25.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1490 to 2190 lbs., 74.00 to 78.50 (76.48) average; 6 head, 1563 to 2325 lbs., 81.50 to 90.00 (84.63) high; 3 head, 1410 to 1535 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.41) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1140 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1005 to 1475 lbs., 710.00 to 910.00 (831.13); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1200 to 1270 lbs., 630.00 to 785.00 (685.15); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1075 to 1190 lbs., 685.00 to 700.00 (692.88)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.