Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,341 head of cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 1,370 head on Jan. 28 and 376 head a eyar ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $4 higher. The steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to $5 higher. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $6 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 350 cows and bulls was sold with 65% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 33% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 95% bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
