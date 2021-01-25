Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,010 head of cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 1,910 head on Jan. 7 and 2,403 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $9 lower and feeder heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The steer calves were selling $5 to $9 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $1 lower. The quality was fair to attractive with fair demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 313 cows and bulls was sold with 60% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 43% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 96% bred cows and 4% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 203.00 to 204.00 (203.36); 16 head, 387 lbs., 189.00 to 193.00 (189.75); 14 head, 413 to 449 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (184.62); 22 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (171.73); 28 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 159.00 to 172.00 (164.73); 139 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 164.75 (157.99); 8 head, 583 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 64 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.55); 103 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 132.50 to 146.50 (139.35); 62 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 126.50 to 137.00 (133.50); 61 head, 759 to 794 lbs., 130.50 to 134.00 (131.45); 19 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.16); 40 head, 859 to 883 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.61); 82 head, 905 to 931 lbs., 117.50 to 123.50 (121.06).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 323 to 333 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (160.27); 8 head, 371 to 393 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.54); 38 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (145.95); 7 head, 421 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 110 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 128.00 to 141.50 (133.24); 21 head, 482 to 493 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.24) unweaned; 29 head, 501 to 534 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.25); 9 head, 542 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 177 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.29); 61 head, 612 to 641 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (126.83); 4 head, 616 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 47 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.40); 10 head, 663 to 678 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.21) unweaned; 24 head, 727 to 739 lbs., 122.75 to 124.50 (123.62); 30 head, 792 lbs., 119.00; 45 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 114.25 to 119.25 (116.97); 5 head, 899 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 374 to 392 lbs., 190.00 to 197.00 (192.98); 4 head, 563 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 601 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 612 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 6 head, 733 lbs., 116.00; 13 head, 757 lbs., 114.50; 4 head, 771 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
