Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,763 head of cattle selling on June 11, compared to 1,331 head on June 4 and 1,567 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The steer calves were selling $3 to $4 lower. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower. The quality was fair to good with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 259 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 45% was heifers and 1% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 39% bred cows and 61% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 301 lbs., 187.00; 4 head, 355 lbs., 169.00; 7 head, 436 lbs., 164.00; 5 head, 496 lbs., 150.00; 53 head, 513 to 539 lbs., 146.00 to 156.50 (151.92); 25 head, 579 to 599 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.47); 45 head, 603 to 620 lbs., 136.50 to 140.50 (138.31); 43 head, 627 lbs., 145.75 thin fleshed; 41 head, 659 to 691 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.39); 98 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 126.00 to 137.75 (134.28); 7 head, 710 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 30 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 125.00 to 127.25 (125.87); 21 head, 825 lbs., 120.00; 50 head, 854 to 878 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.68); 14 head, 970 to 977 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.79); 15 head, 1019 to 1022 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 1143 lbs., 100.50; 5 head, 1373 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 592 lbs., 141.00; 54 head, 687 to 693 lbs., 128.50 to 131.00 (130.21); 25 head, 761 lbs., 125.50; 18 head, 938 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 474 to 485 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 508 to 518 lbs., 130.00; 18 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 120.50 to 129.00 (126.16) unweaned; 60 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.72); 10 head, 568 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 79 head, 636 to 648 lbs., 124.50 to 125.75 (125.29); 9 head, 620 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 25 head, 653 to 672 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (120.27); 6 head, 681 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 76 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 113.50 to 115.50 (114.84); 6 head, 774 lbs., 111.00; 46 head, 808 to 837 lbs., 104.50 to 107.00 (105.55); 22 head, 854 to 870 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 447 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 475 lbs., 133.00; 23 head, 517 to 527 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (128.29); 16 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 112.50 to 120.50 (117.96); 16 head, 624 to 642 lbs., 119.00 to 123.50 (122.35); 23 head, 651 to 670 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.15); 6 head, 869 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 545 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 515 lbs., 142.50; 4 head, 558 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 5 head, 707 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1160 to 1695 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (67.86) average dressing; 45 head, 1185 to 1615 lbs., 69.50 to 71.50 (69.90) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 60 head, 1090 to 1465 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.14) average; 4 head, 1280 to 1335 lbs., 70.50 to 73.00 (71.65) high; 6 head, 1015 to 1335 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.44) low; 3 head, 913 to 920 lbs., 55.50 to 59.50 (56.84) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1088 to 1210 lbs., 61.00 to 62.50 (61.96) average; 24 head, 1008 to 1260 lbs., 48.00 to 59.00 (54.99) low; 4 head, 880 to 973 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (53.90) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1390 to 2060 1lbs., 84.00 to 94.00 (88.60) average; 7 head, 1345 to 2350 lbs., 75.00 to 83.00 (78.75) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1480 lbs., 60.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 945 lbs., 1025.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 895 to 945 lbs., 1000.00 to 1085.00 (1055.63); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1140 to 1250 lbs., 925.00 to 1000.00 (944.44); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 800.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1180 lbs., 750.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 975.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head 1075 lbs., 1285.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, open, 8 head, 950 to 1225 lbs., 1110.00 to 1525.00 (1186.53); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1175 lbs., 1135.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.