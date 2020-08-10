Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,376 head of cattle selling on July 30, compared to 1,768 head on July 23 and 1,584 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested on a limited number. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $9 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. A total of 216 cows and bulls was sold with 69% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 52% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows and 23% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 356 lbs., 198.00; 13 head, 473 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 6 head, 500 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 544 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 55 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 154.50 to 161.50 (156.21); 23 head, 604 to 630 lbs., 152.25 to 156.50 (153.51); 33 head, 632 lbs., 148.25 unweaned; 12 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 144.50 to 149.50 (146.11); 34 head, 724 to 732 lbs., 141.10 to 147.00 (142.66); 10 head, 722 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 84 head, 776 to 787 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (138.09); 7 head, 854 lbs., 137.35; 12 head, 900 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.08); 23 head, 664 to 678 lbs., 143.75 to 144.75 (144.22).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 375 to 393 lbs., 143.00 to 162.00 (147.41); 5 head, 414 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 456 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 494 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 22 head, 516 to 540 lbs., 143.50 to 146.00 (144.97); 16 head, 524 lbs., 139.50 fleshy; 58 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.81); 5 head, 565 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 67 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.83); 3 head, 602 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 35 head, 660 to 686 lbs., 134.10 to 138.50 (134.46); 9 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (130.27); 15 head, 727 lbs, 128.00 fleshy; 37 head, 754 to 774 lbs., 126.50 to 129.50 (128.33); 49 head, 822 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (122.89); 9 head, 864 to 882 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.20); 13 head, 908 to 911 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 729 lbs., 128.00; 33 head, 820 to 843 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (120.71).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 450 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 9 head, 550 to 571 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.18) unweaned; 9 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.61) unweaned; 5 head, 716 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 961 lbs., 99.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 690 lbs., 122.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1140 to 1630 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.34) average dressing; 16 head, 1225 to 1545 lbs., 74.50 to 81.00 (77.03) high; 2 head, 1235 to 1670 lbs., 67.50 to 69.00 (68.14) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1035 to 1425 lbs., 67.00 to 75.00 (71.96) average; 3 head, 1190 to 1300 lbs., 76.50 to 83.50 (79.61) high; 10 head, 1005 to 1430 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.96) low; 1 head, 910 lbs., 60.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1085 to 1215 lbs., 64.00 to 68.00 (65.21) average;1 head, 960 lbs., 68.00 average light weight; 9 head, 1070 to 1370 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (58.89) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1305 to 1900 lbs., 92.00 to 98.00 (95.00) average; 4 head, 1515 to 2150 lbs., 106.00 to 113.00 (110.08) high; 1 head, 1090 lbs., 84.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1055 lbs., 1110.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 1150.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1065 lbs., 1250.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 15 head, 1100 to 1346 lbs., 785.00 to 1025.00 (982.54); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1113 to 1445 lbs., 960.00 to 1285.00 (1142.80); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1395 to 1635 lbs., 1200.00 to 1275.00 (1261.81); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1250 lbs., 935.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,
5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1250 lbs., 1100.00 to 1325.00 (1256.25). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 850 to 1000 lbs., 1050.00 to 1375.00 (1277.32); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 1235.00 to 1410.00 (1379.83).
