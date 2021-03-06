Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,123 head of cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 1,457 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to last sale two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady. The steer and heifer calves were steady on a light test. The quality was fair to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. A total of 293 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
