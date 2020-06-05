Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,385 head of cattle selling on May 28, compared to 2,175 head on May 21 and 1,291 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compare to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 850 pounds were steady and those over 850 pounds were selling $3 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The steer calves were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $1 higher. The quality was fair to good with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 221 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 45% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 58% bred cows and 42% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 442 lbs., 165.00; 21 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (151.09); 5 head, 535 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 13 head, 563 to 566 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.40); 45 head, 605 to 637 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (139.24); 83 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (136.50); 29 head, 702 to 703 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.79); 33 head, 759 to 783 lbs., 125.50 to 134.50 (129.94); 99 head, 807 to 842 lbs., 120.50 to 126.50 (122.54); 56 head, 851 lbs., 120.75; 30 head, 911 to 946 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (109.39); 9 head, 1009 lbs., 102.50; 4 1head, 1071 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 636 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 730 lbs., 111.00; 14 head, 769 to 781 lbs., 121.50 to 123.00 (122.24).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 370 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 408 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (147.03); 7 head, 458 to 477 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.07); 27 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.59); 13 head, 588 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.22); 54 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.24); 9 head, 608 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 5 head, 605 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 90 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.26); 29 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.28); 79 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (115.31); 49 head, 854 to 862 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (101.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 321 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 529 lbs., 125.00. Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 641 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 674 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 724 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 754 lbs., 113.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 378 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 518 lbs., 139.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1395 to 1615 lbs., 65.00 to 71.00 (69.95) average dressing; 16 head, 1125 to 1660 lbs., 72.00 to 78.50 (75.48) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1065 to 1605 lbs., 61.50 to 69.00 (65.36) average; 3 head, 967 lbs., 59.00 average lightweight. 41 head, 1115 to 1435 lbs., 69.00 to 77.00 (73.04) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 42 head, 1139 to 1320 lbs., 59.50 to 65.50 (62.76) average; 6 head, 1000 to 1315 lbs., 51.00 to 58.50 (53.30) low; 3 head, 955 to 985 lbs., 43.00 to 54.00 (47.30) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1740 to 2005 lbs., 88.50 to 92.00 (89.84) average; 1 head, 1825 lbs., 93.50 high; 4 head, 1490 to 1915 lbs., 70.00 to 78.00 (74.92) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 62.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1145 lbs., 1060.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1135 to 1183 lbs., 700.00 to 1050.00 (936.53); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1100 to 1360 lbs., 750.00 to 1160.00 (1058.17); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1283 to 1390 lbs., 935.00 to 1050.00 (979.30).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 750 lbs., 1060.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1175 to 1250 lbs., 1250.00 to 1475.00 (1383.71); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1075 lbs., 1560.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1450 lbs., 1575.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1375.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1600.00.
