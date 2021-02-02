Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,369 head of cattle selling on Jan. 21, compared to 3,010 head on Jan. 14 and 1,097 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,225 head of feeder cattle, 95 head of slaughter cattle and 49 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,697 head of feeder cattle, 188 head of slaughter cattle and 125 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 977 head of feeder cattle, 78 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 lower. The steer calves were steady and heifer calves were selling $1 to $6 higher. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 144 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 97% bred cows and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing 600 pounds was 64%.
