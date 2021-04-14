Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 275 head selling a week ago, 190 head trading March 29 and 264 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.

Compared to a week ago, there was no trend available and trade activity was light. Supply included 95% feeder cattle (39% steers, 45% heifers, 15% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 46%.

