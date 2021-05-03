Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 354 head selling a week ago, 573 head trading April 12, and 402 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough comparable sales for a market trend. Trade activity and demand were light to moderate. Supply included: 70% feeder cattle (7% steers, 4% dairy steers, 73% heifers, 17% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 20%.
