Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 343 head selling a week ago, 354 head trading April 19 and 270 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There is no recent comparable trend. Trade activity and demand were light to moderate. Summer like temperatures returned to the area to kick off the week, and a chance of much needed rain is in the forecast. Supply included: 91% feeder cattle (22% steers, 70% heifers, 5% bulls, 3% dairy heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 26%.
