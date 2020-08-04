Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 250 head of cattle selling on Aug. 3, compared to 419 head on July 27, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 250 head of feeder cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 392 head of feeder cattle, 20 head of slaughter cattle and seven head of replacement cattle. Comparisons were unavailable due to light receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 100% steers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.