Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 360 head of cattle selling on Jan. 25, compared to 207 head on Jan. 11 and 463 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 344 head of feeder cattle, 15 head of slaughter cattle and one head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 172 head of feeder cattle, 12 head of slaughter cattle and 23 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 424 head of feeder cattle, 25 head of slaughter cattle and 14 head of replacement cattle. There was no recent comparable sale for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 64% heifers and 36% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 73% cows and 27% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
