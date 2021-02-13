Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 540 head of cattle selling on Feb. 8, compared to 365 head on Feb. 1 and 191 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Frigid temperatures returned to the area for the week with frost on the ground and moisture continues to be much needed. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 29% steers, 58% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 83% bred cows and 17% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.