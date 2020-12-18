Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 202 head of cattle selling on Dec. 14, compared to 460 head on Dec. 7 and 739 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there was not enough comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was light on moderate to good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 8% steers, 84% was heifers and 8% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%. There is no sale planned the next two weeks for the holidays. The next regular sale will be Jan. 4, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 692 lbs., 121.00 fleshy. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 7 head, 376 lbs., 82.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 611 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 3 head, 678 lbs., 105.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 764 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 337 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 397 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 416 lbs., 119.50; 2 head, 495 lbs., 105.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 3 head, 315 lbs., 62.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 511 lbs., 114.00.
