Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 207 head of cattle selling on Jan. 11, compared to 365 head on Jan. 4 and 641 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 172 head of feeder cattle, 12 head of slaughter cattle and 23 head of replacement cattle, compared to a year ago’s total of 309 head of feeder cattle, 25 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 591 head of feeder cattle, 40 head of slaughter cattle and 10 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there was not enough comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was light on moderate demand. Several inches of snow over the weekend brought some relief to the dry area. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; 11% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 414 lbs., 181.50; 27 head, 501 lbs., 163.50; 12 head, 605 lbs., 138.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 370 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 473 lbs., 142.50.
