Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 871 head of cattle selling on June 1, compared to 536 head on May 18 and 769 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, there were not enough comparable sales on feeder steers for a market trend. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $4 higher. Several large load lots of cattle were on offer. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 57% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows, and 21% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 506 to 509 lbs., 144.50 to 145.5 (145.05); 9 head, 591 lbs., 137.50; 12 head, 666 lbs., 122.50; 19 head, 774 lbs., 125.50; 2 head, 825 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 851 to 885 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.86); 17 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 110.50 to 114.50 (113.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 631 lbs., 118.00; 17 head, 692 lbs., 115.00; 55 head, 655 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 70 head, 758 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.46); 15 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (112.03). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 18 head, 615 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 122.00 to 130.50 (123.95); 3 head, 575 lbs., 122.00; 26 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (116.48); 2 had, 730 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 2 head, 870 lbs., 90.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 598 lbs., 120.00; 56 head, 598 lbs., 122.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 617 lbs., 120.00; 74 head, 661 lbs., 115.00; 70 head, 749 lbs., 118.50; 77 head, 721 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 375 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 547 lbs., 91.00; 4 head, 550 lbs., 85.00; 2 head, 645 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 670 lbs., 75.00; 2 head, 745 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 16 head, 588 lbs., 76.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 610 lbs., 120.50; 2 head, 765 lbs., 97.00; 1 head, 815 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head 808 lbs., 77.00.
?Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 65.00 average dressing. Boner 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1200 to 1400 lbs., 60.00 to 68.50 (63.79) average; 5 head, 1250 to 1450 lbs., 69.00 to 72.50 (70.85) high; 3 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 55.00 to 56.00 (55.37) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 60.00 to 61.00 (60.20) average; 1 head, 850 lbs., 56.00 average lightweight. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1600 lbs., 90.00 average; 1 head, 1700 lbs., 95.00 high; 3 head, 110 to 1300 lbs., 67.50 to 70.00 (69.26) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1200 to 1300 lbs., 725.00 to 750.00 (738.00); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (727.03); 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 710.00 to 800.00 (732.42). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 650.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 710.00 to 785.00 (749.47).
